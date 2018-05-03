Arizona Teachers Will Return To Work After Striking A Deal For Raises And Additional Funding

Tens of thousands of teachers will return to their classrooms Friday, having won pay increases from the state legislature.

Arizona public school teachers will return to work Friday, organizers said, ending a six-day walkout over low pay and education funding that shuttered more than 1,000 schools across the state and kept more than 800,000 students out of school.

Although the public employees did not achieve all their stated goals, which included a return to pre-recession levels of education funding and major increases in support staff pay, certified teachers will receive a raise of 20% by 2020. Additional funding of $100 million will also be allocated for support workers like classroom aides and janitors.

“One month ago, the governor said he would only provide $65.4 million for a 2% raise ... His first offer was going to sweep funding from universities and public services that would impact our students, and now we’ve forced the Governor to create more sustainable revenue sources without cutting funding from those services," said Arizona Educators United organizer and Littleton music teacher Noah Karvelis.



In the end, funding for raises was increased to $273 million.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed the new budget deal into law Thursday, calling it a "real win for our teachers, our educators, our kids in the classroom," and emphasizing the inclusion of new funds for support personnel.



Organizers and teachers celebrated the success Thursday outside the capitol, where they have been camping and rallying since this time last week.