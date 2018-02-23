Trump Just Delivered A Speech Transporting Us All Back To 2016
The president broke out his greatest campaign hits and audience members chanted "Lock her up" at the Conservative Political Action Conference. The Rolling Stones played him off.
President Trump on Friday gave a speech at CPAC, the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
And a lot of it seemed very... how would you say... familiar.
Like circa 2016 presidential campaign familiar, when Trump would go off-script, unpredictably rambling and riffing at his campaign rallies.
On Friday, Trump entered to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA."
Just like 2016.
He promptly played to the crowd, getting into some preening.
And some boasting.
And flexing.
"The wall" got a shout-out, of course. The crowd went wild.
Just like in 2016.
At one point, when he called Hillary Clinton a "crooked candidate," the crowd broke into a "Lock her up!" chant.
Just like in 2016.
And of course, he recited the lyrics of his favorite song, "The Snake" — which he uses as an allegory for immigration.
Just like 2016.
And exited to the Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want."
Juuust like in 2016.
