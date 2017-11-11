Producer Of "Supergirl", "Arrow," And "The Flash" Fired After Harassment Investigation

Andrew Kreisberg was fired after an investigation conducted by Warner Bros. into allegations of inappropriate touching and harassment leveled by 15 women and four men who worked with him.

Andrew Kreisberg, executive producer of shows including The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow, has been fired by Warner Bros. Television Group after they completed an investigation into allegations of harassment from 15 women and four men who worked with him.

"After a thorough investigation, Warner Bros. Television Group has terminated Andrew Kreisberg’s employment, effective immediately," the company said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.

The statement also said Greg Berlanti, the main executive producer and architect of CW's DC Comics universe, "will assume additional responsibilities on both The Flash, where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and Supergirl, where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller."

In their own statement, Berlanti and his producing partner, Sarah Schechter, said, "We encouraged and supported this investigation [into the allegations against Kreisberg], we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio’s decision. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues — coworkers, crew and staff alike."

Warner Bros. TV Group initially suspended Kreisberg after the allegations of his workplace misconduct was first reported by Variety in October.

The report had allegations by 15 women and four men who worked with the producer, and included alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact.



According to Variety's sources, who spoke anonymously for fear of retaliation within the studio, Kreisberg frequently touched employees without their permission, asked for massages from female staffers, kissed women without asking, and made constant, sexualized comments about women's bodies, clothes, and desirability.



Kreisberg strongly denied the allegations in a statement to the publication.

He told Variety he "made comments on women’s appearances and clothes in [his] capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized."



"Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek,” he said. “I have proudly mentored both male and female colleagues for many years. But never in what I believe to be an unwanted way and certainly never in a sexual way."

Kreisberg denied that inappropriate touching took place.



One writer who worked for Kreisberg said he came to understand that “sexual harassment and demeaning women was just pervasive there — like white noise in the background."

Kreisberg was quoted by Variety's sources as saying, “You should have seen the other dogs we interviewed for that position," and "Wow, you look so tired that I don’t even want to have sex with you anymore.” Kreisberg denied making the comments.

Another source told Variety he asked several women employees for their bra sizes, saying he was going shopping for his wife. Others said he mimed sex with employees without their knowledge, and once with a copy machine.

Multiple women called the couch in the Kresiberg's office “the hot seat,” according to Variety, because Kreisberg would keep getting closer and closer to the woman seated next to him, regardless of if she moved away from him. Multiple women quit, citing the hostile work environment, while others dressed and spoke more conservatively to try to prevent his behavior, they said.

After the allegations came out, many of the stars of the CW superhero shows Kreisberg was involved in came out in support of the accusers.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Kreisberg's agent for additional comment.