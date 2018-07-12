Police Chief Says Arrest Of Stormy Daniels At An Ohio Strip Club Was Made "In Error"

The adult film star was detained by undercover cops after a performance. A judge dismissed the charges Thursday afternoon.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump and is currently suing him, was wrongly arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, early Thursday, the city's police chief said.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, faced three counts of illegally touching a patron, but the charges were dismissed Thursday afternoon. Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tweeted Thursday that his client was "arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a nonsexual manner."

Under an Ohio law known as the "Community Defense Act," an employee who regularly appears naked or semi-nude as part of a sexually related business is not permitted to touch anyone who is not a family member while undressed at said business.



Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs said in a statement Thursday the officers believed they had probable cause to arrest Daniel, "however, one element of the law was missed in error."

"A mistake was made, and I accept full responsibility," Jacobs said.

Judge James P. O'Grady dismissed the charges Thursday on the grounds that Daniels does not "regularly" appear nude or semi-nude on the premises, according to documents shared by Avenatti.



"My office has reviewed the charges filed by the Columbus Division of Police, and I’ve determined that these crimes were not committed, based on the fact that Ms. Clifford has not made regular appearances at this establishment as required under the law," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a statement. "The charges have been dismissed."



Franklin County Municipal Court records show Daniels had been charged with three misdemeanor sex offenses, was released on bail of $6,142, and was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a 9 a.m. arraignment.

"Are you kidding me?" Avenatti tweeted Thursday morning. "They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities."

