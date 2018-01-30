Rose McGowan Credits Twitter With Giving Her A Platform In Her First TV Interview Since The Weinstein Exposé

"It's nice being able to speak for myself," she said. "Pre-Twitter there was no way to speak for myself."

Speaking on Good Morning America Tuesday, the same day of the release of her book Brave, actor Rose McGowan praised Twitter for its role in facilitating the #MeToo movement, which has revealed sexual harassment and abuse throughout industries across the country.

McGowan had tweeted implicitly about abuse by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, without naming him, prior to the publication of an investigation by the New York Times that exposed his pattern of sexual harassment and assault of dozens of women.

"I put that out there as a clarion call," she said. "'Come on, journalists, let's go.' I said everything but the name, so draw your conclusions."

McGowan emphasized in the interview that sexual harassment and abuse was systemic in Hollywood, and extended to "the machinery set up in every country [Weinstein] would go to for the handlers to hand him the victims," including agents and managers.

"What about all the others?" she asked. (The Weinstein Company's board fired Weinstein following the investigation.)