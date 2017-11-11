Rebel Wilson Just Shared Two Stories Of Sexual Harassment

"I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky."

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson took to Twitter on Saturday to join the chorus of famous women sharing their experiences of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Wilson detailed two horrific incidents in which she said men crossed the line with her, but she opted not to name the offenders.

Wilson first tweeted that she'd been out of the US when sexual assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein and others in the industry first broke, adding that it had been "so hard" to hear the stories from afar.



"As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell," she wrote.

In one story, Wilson said a male star "in a position of power" asked her to anally penetrate him with her finger, while others tried to film and laughed.

