The Woman Who Climbed The Statue Of Liberty To Protest Family Separation Says She Won't Do It Again

"But I think the message was sent," Therese Patricia Okoumou told supporters after being released from federal custody Thursday. "No child belongs in a cage."

The woman who scaled part of the Statue of Liberty on the Fourth of July to protest the separation of families at the border said she wouldn't do it again, but thinks her message got across after being released from custody Thursday.

A resident of Staten Island and an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Therese Patricia Okoumou was charged Wednesday with violation of National Park Service regulations, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and interference with governmental administration, according to Jerry Willis, a spokesperson for the National Park Service.



Specifically, Okoumou “climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty without the consent of the Superintendent of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island National Monuments,” subsequently “refused to climb down,” and "requir[ed] law enforcement to retrieve her and to evacuate Liberty Island,” according to charging documents.

She was held overnight at the Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center and released on her own recognizance Thursday after pleading not guilty to all charges, according to her attorney Rhiya Trivedi.

Supporters protested on her behalf outside the courthouse throughout the day Thursday and cheered as she walked out of the building.

"Michelle Obama, our beloved first lady that I care so much about, said when they go low we go high and I went as high as I could," Okoumou said during a press conference on the courthouse steps.



When asked if she would do it again, Okoumou said with a smile, that she wouldn't because "the judge told me not to."

"But I think the message was sent," she continued. "No child belongs in a cage. Children should not be separated from their parents, especially on a holiday like this. It is not OK. It’s unacceptable."

Okoumou is due back in court on Aug. 3.

Her protest shut down Liberty Island Wednesday and led to the evacuation of several thousand people as Okoumou sat in the folds of the statue's robes and engaged in a face-off with law enforcement.

