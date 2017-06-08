All The Best Reactions From People Watching James Comey's Testimony At Bars

At Ace's in the city's Nob Hill neighborhood, a mix of around 25 spectators and regulars gathered to watch CNN.



Tommy Whalen, the bar's co-owner, said that while the New York-sports-themed bar — complete with seats from Yankee Stadium — opened every day at 6 a.m., it had roughly double the attendance it would have on a normal Thursday.

"We had some regulars that come in the morning that wanted to see this. Obviously it's a really big deal," he said. "Usually you don't want politics in the bar, but if it's this big of a deal you can bend the rules."