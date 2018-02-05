Paul Simon Has Announced He Will Stop Touring After His Upcoming Shows

"I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing," he said.

Paul Simon, best known for being half of the duo Simon & Garfunkel and for his solo album Graceland, has announced he will stop touring after his current tour concludes, saying the death of his lead guitarist and time away from his wife and family led him to make the decision.

Following his upcoming tour, the Grammy award winner said he anticipates doing "the occasional performance" and will donate future earnings to philanthropic organizations, especially those with environmental focuses.