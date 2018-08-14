Trump Called Betsy DeVos “Ditzy” And 7 Other Outrageous Details From Omarosa’s New Book

“Ditzy DeVos,” Jeff “Benjamin Button” Sessions, and what Trump said about putting Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.

President Donald Trump calls his secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, “Ditzy DeVos” and Attorney General Jeff Sessions “Benjamin Button” behind their backs, according to a new book about the White House.

In Unhinged, former Apprentice star and senior White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman recounts years of Trump’s behavior behind closed doors.

Several book excerpts were made public — some have come under scrutiny for not being credible — during Manigault Newman’s media blitz in the lead-up to Tuesday’s release. For example, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen denied an anecdote in the book saying Trump ate a piece of paper that was handed to him.

The White House has said the book is filled with bad information. When Manigault Newman was asked about the book’s credibility on MSNBC hours after the book was released, she said, “Anything that you see in this book, particularly that’s in quotes, can be [corroborated]. It’s verified and well-documented.”

The White House didn’t reply to a request for comment on the excerpts.

Here are nine of the lesser-reported details from the book: