Organizers Of The Women's March Now Want Women Across The Country To Go On Strike

Organizers of the Women's March , the wildly successful protest in Washington, DC, and cities across the country, are planning a strike, on a date still to be determined. "The will of the people will stand," they tweeted Monday morning.

The call comes after two strikes by majority-immigrant groups affected by the Trump administration's immigration ban made national headlines.

At JFK airport in New York City, members of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance went on a one-hour strike in solidarity with protesters gathering at the airport to oppose the president's executive order. A week later, members of NYC's Yemeni-American community shuttered their grocery stores and held a public protest in Brooklyn alongside thousands of supporters.

Two other groups have called for a general strike in recent weeks. One set of organizers has focused on Feb. 17 as a date for a general work-stoppage to protest President Trump's policies. A second set of organizers, a local chapter of the Service Employees International Union, has called for a general strike on May 1, or May Day, a traditional day of protest for labor groups.

A third movement, #GrabYourWallet, has called for a boycott of Trump brand products. Since it began, Nordstrom has pulled Ivanka Trump's line from its stores. The #DeleteUber hashtag reportedly led to more than 200,000 deletions of the app, in protest of CEO Travis Kalanick's cooperation with the Trump administration, and last week, Kalanick said he would step down from the White House economic advisory council.

In the past year, women's strikes have taken off globally as a force for protest. In Poland, Parliament rejected a law restricting abortion after more than 100,000 women staged a one-day strike last October. In France, women across the country walked off work early to protest the gender pay gap in November.

