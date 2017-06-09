NowThis Forbids Staff From Taking Jobs At Other News Outlets

New hires at the social news outlet must sign a contract that forbids them from taking a job at places including CNN, Vice, BuzzFeed and Vox.

The New York attorney general's office has already fought one media company that locked its low-level staffers into non-compete agreements, but that isn't stopping some new media upstarts from using the controversial clauses in their employment contracts.

The paperwork signed by new hires at social news outlet NowThis forbids them from taking jobs at a number of competitors — a significant departure from norms across the media industry, where such non-compete agreements are typically reserved for executives and star talent.

For two years after leaving NowThis, the contract bars staff — including entry-level employees — from working for a list of media companies including Mic, Vox, BuzzFeed, Vice, CNN, Complex, VaynerMedia and Conde Nast, BuzzFeed News has learned.

The contract also says NowThis reserves the right to add more competitors to the list.

NowThis is a part of Group Nine Media, a family of digital media outlets including The Dodo, Thrillist, and Discovery Communications' Seeker (Discovery recently invested $100 million in Group Nine). BuzzFeed executive chairman Kenneth Lerer is a co-founder of the company.

Devon Giddon, a Group Nine spokesperson, confirmed that some employees at the companies have non-competes in their contracts.

"Non-competes are fairly standard in the media industry, and other industries, because companies invest time, energy, training and money in all their employees," Giddon said in a statement.

After the publication of this story, Now This president Athan Stephanopoulos said in a statement: "The facts are that the vast majority of our newsroom do not have a non-compete clause in their contracts. Following our merger into the Group Nine family we have been reviewing non-compete clauses and are in the middle of updating them. We have never stopped any employee from taking any job."



Mic, one of the companies on the Now This list, has a 12-month non-compete clause in its employment contracts, though no specific competitors are listed and the company has not enforced the clause to date, according to a person familiar with the matter.

At Conde Nast, CNN, BuzzFeed, Vox, Complex, Vice, and VaynerMedia, non-compete clauses are not used in standard employment contracts, according to people familiar with each company's recruitment practices. Some employees at the various companies — like executives and star talent — might have unique contracts that include non-compete clauses, the people said.



While non-compete clauses have long been added to contracts for top-level executives and highly sought-after staff, employers in various industries have been adding the provisions to contracts for workers much further down the corporate food chain in recent years — including hourly workers in fields like construction. A 2014 survey found one in five workers in the United States had non-compete language in their contracts.