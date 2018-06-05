Fewer Than 10 Philadelphia Eagles Planned To Go To The White House Before Trump Canceled On Them

The NFL's union said the president's decision led to the cancellation of several player-led community service events in the DC area.

Fewer than 10 Philadelphia Eagles had reportedly accepted an invitation to visit the White House before President Donald Trump abruptly canceled the meeting with the Super Bowl champions the day before the event.

ESPN reported that "five or fewer" of the players on the team of more than 90 had planned to go. Trump has since replaced the event with a "celebration of America."

It's unclear what role the attendance played in Trump canceling the event — he at times said it was over a dispute about players in the locker room or kneeling during the national anthem, even though no Eagles kneeled last year. Trump is notoriously obsessed with crowd size and choreographed appearances with sports celebrities and heroes.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday the fact that so few players planned to attend constituted a "political stunt," while dodging questions about the relevance of the national anthem.

"The Eagles are the ones that tried to change their commitment at the 11th hour, and the president frankly thinks that the fans deserve better than that," she said at a briefing Tuesday. "Therefore, we changed the ceremony to focus on celebrating our great country."

When asked whether the president knows that the players who kneel are protesting officer-involved shootings, Sanders repeated that the president does not believe the dispute is over a question of free speech, but about patriotism.

"The president doesn't think this is an issue of free speech," she said. "He thinks it's about respecting the men and women of our military, it's about respecting our national anthem and standing out of pride for that."

The White House, Eagles players, Philadelphia's mayor, and the union that represents NFL players spent Tuesday blasting out their side of the controversy.

“Many mayors have stood up in this country against this tyrant," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said on CBS. "He is trying to turn this country into a dictatorship by ignoring the courts...this will all come to a conclusion and won't be a good ending for him."



Sanders said that on May 31, the team said 81 people — players, coaches, and staff — were going to attend and that Secret Service cleared them.

On Friday, Sanders said, "citing the fact that many players would not be in attendance, the team contacted the White House again, and attempted to reschedule the event" to a day while Trump was in Singapore.

"Unfortunately, the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives, while making clear that the great majority of players would not attend the event, despite planning to be in D.C. today. In other words, the vast majority of the Eagles team decided to abandon their fans," Sanders said in a statement. "Upon learning these facts, the President decided to change the event so that it would be a celebration of the American flag."

Politico reported that the White House believed the team attempted to publicly humiliate the president by sending only two or three players, the owner, and the mascot.

