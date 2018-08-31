Two Men Tried To Viciously Push A Young Black Man Off A Muni Train Because He Was Playing Music

In vicious video footage, two light-skinned men can be seen shoving a young black man toward the open doors of a Muni train while the young man shouts, “Stop, stop,” and desperately holds onto the train’s handrails.

In a second video of the same incident, which took place Thursday in San Francisco, one man holds the victim in an aggressive headlock, shouting, while passengers tell the attacker to leave him alone. “He’s just a kid,” one person can be heard saying.

“That’s fine, tell him to stop. I’ve got no problem,” the attacker says while pressing the man against the bench.

The footage, tweeted by independent journalist Anna Sterling, went viral Thursday. Sterling said the men attacked because the younger man was “playing music too loudly.”

“He’s just a kid. This is not okay,” she wrote.

A spokesperson for Muni called the video “very disturbing” and told the San Francisco Chronicle that the transit authority is working with the police to investigate.

