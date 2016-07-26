BuzzFeed News

This Is How The Internet Reacted To Michelle Obama's Speech

This Is How The Internet Reacted To Michelle Obama's Speech

"Do you think Michelle Obama is Beyoncé's Beyoncé?"

By Cora Lewis

Cora Lewis

Posted on July 26, 2016, at 11:04 a.m. ET

In case you missed it, first lady Michelle Obama brought the house down at the Democratic National Convention Monday night.

Chris Cillizza @TheFix

Discussing her children and husband in what was an intensely personal speech, she made an emotional case for Hillary Clinton.

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

She said Clinton "has the guts and the grace to keep coming back and putting those cracks in that highest and hardest glass ceiling until she finally breaks through, lifting all of us along with her."

"That is the story of this country, the story that has brought me to this stage tonight, the story of generations of people who felt the lash of bondage, the shame of servitude, the sting of segregation, but who kept on striving and hoping and doing what needed to be done so that today I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves," she said, growing visibly emotional.

"And I watch my daughters, two beautiful, intelligent, black young women playing with their dogs on the White House lawn.

"And because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters and all our sons and daughters now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States."

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images
President Obama responded with pride and love on Twitter.

President Obama @POTUS

Or, as the internet put it:

Connichameleon @connichameleon

People couldn't look away.

Michelle Collins @michcoll

Kingsley @kingsleyyy

Reply Retweet Favorite
There were a lot of feelings.

Diamond Sharp @diamonde

Bradshaw w/ Melanin @JarrieBradshaw

Jenée @jdesmondharris

MichaelaAngela Davis @MichaelaAngelaD

BrownBlaze @brownblaze

Queen Bey was invoked.

Cameron Esposito @cameronesposito

Ira Madison III @ira

Of course, there were jokes about Melania Trump.

Ira Madison III @ira

Wesley Lowery @WesleyLowery

Micah A. @LetMicahDown

Serman @sermandraoof

Some noted her classy shade.

Cupid Valentino @shEgoTripn

Slade Sohmer @Slade

Erin Gloria Ryan @morninggloria

Many hoped she would be on a future ballot.

Mark Duplass @MarkDuplass

Gary Owen @garyowencomedy

The Kid Mero @THEKIDMERO

In summary:

BuzzFeed @BuzzFeed

