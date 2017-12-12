Melinda McGillivray Describes How Trump Harassed Her In Her First TV Interview

"Where is our investigation?" she asked, calling for an ethics inquiry into President Trump comparable to those into members of Congress accused of sexual harassment.

Melinda McGillivray, who has accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, spoke Tuesday for the first time on television about her accusations.

McGillivray told Megyn Kelly Today that in 2003 she attended a concert at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Afterwards, she went backstage and with her friend Ken Davioff, where they met Regis Philbin, his wife, Donald Trump, and Melania Trump — and where Donald Trump grabbed her behind. She was 23 at the time.

"The next thing you know, I feel a grab," she said. "So, I quickly turn to look at what this is. I initially think this is Ken's camera bag. But to my surprise, it's Donald. He's standing a foot and a half away from me, so his hand had to reach out and touch me."

McGillivray said she was stunned and speechless and that Trump didn't acknowledge the groping, but she could "see it in his face, the look of guilt."

"It made me feel like I was small and inferior. I was objectified," she said. "I was sick to my stomach."



At the time, McGillivray said she told her friend what had happened — that "Donald just grabbed my caboose" — and he said, "What do you want to do about it?"

He added, "This is not the right time."

A few years earlier, in 2001, McGillivray also encountered Trump at a Huey Lewis and the News concert, she told Kelly, where he flirted with her.



McGillivray called for an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics. "If 16 women have come forward, why hasn't anything been done?" she asked. "Where is our investigation?"

