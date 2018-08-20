Melania Trump Says Social Media Can Be "Destructive And Harmful" When Used Incorrectly

First lady Melania Trump continued her campaign against cyberbullying Monday, amid a recent spate of tweets from her husband attacking pro athletes, DC government officials, his former top aides, and a variety of other public figures — a continuing pattern of harassment on social media he has practiced for years.

Speaking at the cyberbully prevention summit Monday in Rockville, Maryland, the first lady said that social media "can be used in many positive ways, but can also be destructive and harmful when used incorrectly."



"This is why we focus on the importance of teaching our next generation how to conduct themselves safely in a positive manner in an online setting," she said.

Asked about the first lady's remarks in the context of the president's habit of name-calling on Twitter, Stephanie Grisham, director of communications for Melania Trump, said in a statement, "The First Lady’s presence at events such as today’s cyberbullying summit elevates an issue that is important to children and families across this country. She is aware of the criticism but it will not deter her from doing what she feels is right. The President is proud of her commitment to children and encourages her in all that she does."

The president's highly negative and erratic use of social media has also led to concerns from the military and diplomatic branches of the US government over its implications for international affairs, as officials often scramble to keep up with his early-morning or late-night tweets on foreign and social policy.

"Let’s face it," Melania Trump said Monday, "most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults. But we still need to do all we can to provide them with information and tools for successful and safe online habits."

You can read the full text of Melania Trump's remarks below: