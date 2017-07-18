BuzzFeed News

12 Things Donald Trump Jr. Said He Loved Before The Promise Of Clinton Dirt From Russia

12 Things Donald Trump Jr. Said He Loved Before The Promise Of Clinton Dirt From Russia

"If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."

By Cora Lewis

Posted on July 18, 2017, at 9:19 a.m. ET

Last week, Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted a series of emails from June 2016 that show how he came to meet with a Kremlin-connected lawyer to obtain dirt to help his father's presidential campaign. In response to an offer of documents and information on Hillary Clinton's dealings with Russia, Trump Jr. responded, "If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."

The line quickly became a meme.

This isn't the first time Don Jr. has used the "love it" catchphrase. A search of his Twitter feed shows it's been his go-to for years. Here are a dozen, sometimes surreal, examples of things Don Jr. loves.

1. Hunting A Lot

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@littlebair1 I hunt a lot. Love it. My fav pastime w fishing. Love sheep &amp; africa hunts but really anytime I can get in2 the woods is good

2. Blue Gator Boots

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

Love it like blue gator boots @johnrich: Look what just came in the mail from D Trump!I call it "Rich &amp; RICHER" Haha! http://t.co/Q2qLYVCU

3. Turtle Hunting With The Kids

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

Turtle hunting w the kids. Not what ur thinking... chicken leg tied to a string kai and D3 love it. http://t.co/WcmiMtL

4. Venison

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

Yea she does even my kids love it. "@SirBensonB: @DonaldJTrumpJr DTJ, does the wife partake in the venison?"

5. The Zambezi River

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@WLynton well done i love it there. my go to is a 375 h&amp;h fast light reliable but i have a couple bigger boys too.

6. The Apprentice Dream Teams

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@johnrich ok, I love it who would be on your @ApprenticeNBC dream team America? Two strong contenders in already(kenny powers and r simmons)

7. When Persistence Pays Off

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

I really love it when persistence pays off. I hope all of you ended your week on as good a note as I did. Happy friday!!!

8. New York Post Headlines

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

One day I want to write headlines for the @new_york_post I would be good at it. Today's headline: Obama beats weiner love it.

9. The Beef Making A Social Media Appearance

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@bjohn22 ha. The beef making a social media appearance. Love it buddy. Hey you've see a lot worse just not in digital format;)

10. Something Only A Person With A "Sick Sense Of Humor" Would Love

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@LilJon I love it. But I have a sick sense of humor hope the sales team agrees. Richard hatch adding to the twist.

11. Breaking Records And Breaking Rules

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

Breaking records and now breaking the rules. I love it!!!

12. Seeing Dad In The Hot Seat

Donald Trump Jr. @DonaldJTrumpJr

@hollyrpeete @realDonaldTrump @lisalampanelli hilarious night. Good to see @realDonaldTrump in the hot seat for a change;) love it

;)

