At Least 5 People Died In A Crash Near The Texas Border After A Chase With Agents

Five people involved in the crash have been charged for their roles in an alleged "smuggling scheme."

A vehicle that officials say was carrying undocumented immigrants crashed on Sunday in Texas after a chase with Border Patrol agents, throwing 12 people from the vehicle and killing four, according to Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd.

The Chevrolet Suburban, carrying 14 people, was traveling more than 100 mph when it crashed off Highway 85 in Big Wells, Texas.

The SUV was attempting to flee an ensuing Border Patrol vehicle when it "ran "off the road, caught gravel, then tried to recorrect and that caused the vehicle to turn over several times," Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said.

Authorities believe the driver, who was unharmed and taken into custody, and the passenger are US citizens.

Four people died at the scene. Some passengers were taken to a nearby local hospital, while several others were flown to a hospital in San Antonio, where a fifth person was pronounced dead, the sheriff said, adding that there "possibly might be a sixth one."

Lt. Edwin Roberts, a spokesman for San Antonio Military Medical Center, said six patients had arrived at the hospital, but he would not confirm if any of them had died.

A motorist who witnessed the crash posted a video to Facebook following the accident.

On Tuesday, five people involved in the crash were charged for their roles in an alleged "smuggling scheme."

Among those charged were Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr., of Eagle Pass, Texas, the driver of the SUV who led authorities on the chase.



According to the US Attorney's office, the chase began when US Border Patrol agents conducted an inspection of three vehicles that were traveling in a convoy along FM 2644 between El Indio and Carrizo Springs, Texas.



One of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Tahoe, stopped, while the two others sped away from authorities at around 12 p.m. local time.

Monsivais was traveling with 13 suspected undocumented immigrants, including one child.