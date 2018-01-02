Two Women Will Cohost The "Today" Show For The First Time This is the first time the NBC morning show has had two women as cohosts. Matt Lauer was fired from the position in November following a sexual misconduct allegation. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

.@SavannahGuthrie announces @HodaKotb will be co-anchor of TODAY. #SavannahHodaTODAY

The Today Show has named Hoda Kotb as the official cohost with Savannah Guthrie, replacing longtime host Matt Lauer, who was fired for sexual misconduct in November. The shift marks the first time the show will be cohosted by two women. "We are kicking off the year right. Hoda is officially the co-anchor of Today," Guthrie said Tuesday morning. "This is the most popular decision that NBC has ever made." Reaction on social media early Tuesday was positive and congratulatory. Kotb also tweeted the news.

First female co-anchors of a major morning show! Good way to start 2018. #SavannahHodaTODAY https://t.co/RRWup9Cekp Via Twitter: @AdriennePenta

Hoda Kotb fans this morning: Via Twitter: @allahpundit

Kotb officially replaces Lauer after the anchor was fired from the network, following an investigation into reports of misconduct.

The misconduct "represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards," NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said in a statement at the time. Several women came forward following Lauer's firing with additional stories of inappropriate behavior by the anchor, including allegations he sexually assaulted one woman in Russia while covering the Winter Olympics in 2014, that he exposed himself, and that he gave one woman a sex toy. Lauer responded with a statement in which he said that, while some of what people were saying was "untrue or mischaracterized," "there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed." Guthrie announced the news on the Today show at the time, stating, "All I can say is we are heartbroken. How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly? And I don't know the answer for that."