Here's What You Need To Know About Today's Nationwide Strikes

business

Thousands of fast-food, home-care, and Verizon workers have walked off the job.

By Cora Lewis

Cora Lewis

Posted on April 14, 2016, at 12:43 p.m. ET

Thursday, thousands of fast food workers are striking nationwide for better pay and a union as part of the Fight for 15.

The workers are striking in more than 300 cities across the country.

WATCH: It's so lit this morning in our strike lines that we're doing backflips #FightFor15 🔥🔥🔥🔥✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽
Fight For 15 Chicago @chifightfor15

WATCH: It's so lit this morning in our strike lines that we're doing backflips #FightFor15 🔥🔥🔥🔥✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽

Members of Black Lives Matter are marching in solidarity.

Marching band with @fightfor15 plays in solidarity with #AkaiGurley! #FightFor15 #BlackWorkMatters
Millions March NYC @MillionsMarch

Marching band with @fightfor15 plays in solidarity with #AkaiGurley! #FightFor15 #BlackWorkMatters

The April 14 strikes are dedicated to Jeffrey Pendleton, a Burger King worker who died in police custody last month after he couldn’t afford a $100 bail.

https://t.co/8Jx8QUUGma #fightfor15 activist &amp; leader @SEIU509 #sayhisname #JeffreyPendleton died in jail.Why?
norah dooley @Norah_Dooley

https://t.co/8Jx8QUUGma #fightfor15 activist &amp; leader @SEIU509 #sayhisname #JeffreyPendleton died in jail.Why?

The action is the first major strike since historic wins for $15/hour minimum wages in in New York and California.

Home-care workers are also on strike.

$7.25 has got to go! Child care, home care &amp; striking fast food workers outside McDonalds in Durham, NC! #FightFor15
Raise Up For $15 @RaiseUpfor15

$7.25 has got to go! Child care, home care &amp; striking fast food workers outside McDonalds in Durham, NC! #FightFor15

As well as nursing home workers and adjunct professors.

Nursing home workers rally here at Loyola in solidarity with adjuncts and fast-food workers. #NursingHomes15
SEIU HCIIMK @SEIUhciimk

Nursing home workers rally here at Loyola in solidarity with adjuncts and fast-food workers. #NursingHomes15

They join more than 36,000 Verizon workers, who began striking yesterday.

Democratic candidate for president Bernie Sanders expressed support for the strikers in a statement, in advance of tonight's debate in Brooklyn.

I applaud the workers who are today demanding $15 an hour and a union. #FightFor15
Bernie Sanders @BernieSanders

I applaud the workers who are today demanding $15 an hour and a union. #FightFor15

Workers have been striking since 6 a.m.

#RVA is fired up this morning for $15 #FightFor15
Raise Up For $15 @RaiseUpfor15

#RVA is fired up this morning for $15 #FightFor15

Overseas, a fight for 1500 yen has also taken off in Japan.

4.16のエキタスのデモは、4.14に世界300以上の都市で行われる.@fightfor15 のアクションに連帯します。Let's stand up together📢🏃🏃🏃✊💴✊💵 https://t.co/XMo58PXlRa
AEQUITAS /エキタス @aequitas1500

4.16のエキタスのデモは、4.14に世界300以上の都市で行われる.@fightfor15 のアクションに連帯します。Let's stand up together📢🏃🏃🏃✊💴✊💵 https://t.co/XMo58PXlRa

And they're protesting in Brazil, where McDonald's is now under criminal investigation.

You can read more about the history of the Fight for 15 movement, led largely by young women of color, here: Who Fights For 15?

