Here's How Labor Activists Are Reacting To A Trump Presidency

Activists on the left see an urgent need to harness the same populist energy that propelled Trump to victory.

Protesters display a giant effigy of US Republican Party presidential hopeful Donald Trump during a protest on May Day in Los Angeles, California on May 1, 2016.

As major labor unions, who largely backed Hillary Clinton, compose themselves and their statements following her failed White House bid, more radical labor leaders are reacting to the election outcome with calls for the left to seize on the same populist energy that seems to have propelled President-Elect Trump to victory.

Larry Cohen, former President of the Communications Workers of America and Chair of Our Revolution, the political-activist organization that came out of the Bernie Sanders campaign, said Our Revolution will have its first board meeting this coming Sunday and Monday, and they are"more fired up than ever about this kind of independent progressive populism."



The organization supports progressive leaders, candidates, and causes. "There’s a clear rebellion continuing against the economic and political elite, and that’s in both parties," Cohen told BuzzFeed News. "I think it’s at our own peril that we ignore that."

Cohen said that going forward, labor needs to "make a much deeper effort to unite working-class people, whether they are black or brown or white, straight or gay, or native born — but in a working class framework, and not in a framework that is tied to the economic and financial elite."

"Obviously for those of us who were active in the Bernie campaign, we can point to what we said all year," he said. "But that’s not really sufficient. If there are attacks by this government on working people based on race or their immigrant status, we will fight back with everything we have."