At Least 4 People — Including 2 Police Officers — Were Killed In A Shooting In Canada

At least four people are dead and a suspect is in custody Friday in a shooting in the capital city of New Brunswick, Canada. Two of the dead are police officers, authorities said.

Several main roads and neighborhoods in Fredericton were placed on lockdown for several hours. The shooting happened on Brookside Drive, according to officials.

Law enforcement encouraged locals to stay in their homes with the doors closed and secured while they responded to the scene.

Employees at a Tim Hortons on the street told local news they complied with law enforcement, locking the shop's doors so customers couldn't exit or enter.

One witness told the Huffington Post he saw the suspect and the barrel of his gun in a window upstairs in an apartment building, in a firefight with police. He also saw two officers and what looked to be a civilian victim on the ground, apparently deceased. The man said he tried to help the authorities move the bodies, then evacuated the area.

"I just woke up to gunshots outside my window," he said. "I just looked outside my window, and it was a cop firing at the suspect, I assume."

The man, visibly shaken, said he had been "very, very startled."