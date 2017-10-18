The FBI released a document Monday that suggests former FBI director James Comey began drafting his July 2016 statement about Hillary Clinton's emails months ahead of its release.

The document posted to the bureau's Freedom of Information Act Reading Room and dated May 2, 2016, contains the text of an email from Comey to other FBI personnel, forwarded by FBI official James Rybicki. The email reads, in full: "Please send me any comments on this statement so we may roll into a master doc for discussion with the director at a future date. Thanks, Jim." The rest of the document contains 50 redacted pages.

President Trump tweeted three times early Wednesday in response to the news of the document and referred to statements previously made by Republican senators alleging Comey had drafted his statement exonerating Clinton from wrongdoing months ahead of time.