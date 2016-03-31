California Governor Raises State Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour

The law will make the state's minimum the highest in the nation, will be phased in by 2022.

California lawmakers on Thursday approved raising the minimum wage to the highest in the nation at $15 an hour, and Gov. Jerry Brown signed it into law on Monday.

The law makes California the first state in the nation to phase in a $15 hourly minimum wage, which workers with the Fight for 15 campaign have pushed for since 2012.

"California is proving once again that it can get things done and help people get ahead,” Brown said earlier this week when the tentative deal was reached. "This plan raises the minimum wage in a careful and responsible way and provides some flexibility if economic and budgetary conditions change."

New York also reached a similar agreement, with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

