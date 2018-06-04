Bill Clinton Says He "Felt Terrible" About What Happened With Monica Lewinksy But Has "Come To Grips With It"

"It's 20 years ago, come on," he said. "Let's talk about JFK. Let's talk about — you know, LBJ. Stop already."

Former president Bill Clinton said Monday that he had "apologized to everyone in the world" for his involvement while in office with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky but has never personally apologized to her.

"I have never talked to her. But I did say publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry. That's very different. The apology was public," Clinton said in an interview with NBC News' Craig Melvin on Today.



Clinton said that he "felt terrible" at the time and that he apologized to "everyone in the world."



"It is important to me that everyone who has been hurt know that the sorrow I feel is genuine. First and most important, my family [and] Monica Lewinsky," he said at the time.

In 1998, Clinton was impeached after admitting to being sexually involved with Lewinsky, who was 22 at the time.

In March, Lewinsky wrote an op-ed in Vanity Fair stating that she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder from the public scrutiny following the scandal and that the #MeToo movement had made her reconsider her views on harassment.



"He was my boss, he was my senior, he was at the pinnacle of his career, when I was in my first job out of college," she wrote.

Asked whether Clinton thinks differently or feels more responsibility for his actions now in the wake of the #MeToo movement, he said, "No. I felt terrible then, and I came to grips with it."