Beyoncé And Other A-List Celebrities To Headline A Harvey Relief Telethon

In 2012, NBC raised $23 million with a telethon for Superstorm Sandy relief.

By Cora Lewis

Posted on September 5, 2017, at 9:41 a.m. ET

Beyoncé Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Julia Roberts will raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey in a one-hour live telethon set for Sept. 12, Variety reports.

The lineup also includes country singer George Strait, who will appear in concert from San Antonio, Texas.

Funds raised will go to charities supporting those affected by the hurricane, which devastated Houston and other parts of southeast Texas. The storm left at least 53 dead and displaced tens of thousands, who have only just started to return to their flood-damaged homes.

Groups receiving donations will include United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

The special will broadcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and cabler CMT on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 pm EST.

In 2012, a telethon on NBC for Superstorm Sandy victims raised $23 million, with performances by Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Sting, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi, Mary J. Blige and Steven Tyler.

