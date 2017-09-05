Beyoncé And Other A-List Celebrities To Headline A Harvey Relief Telethon

Beyoncé Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Julia Roberts will raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey in a one-hour live telethon set for Sept. 12, Variety reports.

The lineup also includes country singer George Strait, who will appear in concert from San Antonio, Texas.

Funds raised will go to charities supporting those affected by the hurricane, which devastated Houston and other parts of southeast Texas. The storm left at least 53 dead and displaced tens of thousands, who have only just started to return to their flood-damaged homes.