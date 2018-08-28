BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Aretha Franklin Fans Have Lined Up To Pay Their Last Respects In Detroit

news

Aretha Franklin Fans Have Lined Up To Pay Their Last Respects In Detroit

The Queen of Soul will lie in repose in the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for two days before her funeral Friday.

By Cora Lewis

Headshot of Cora Lewis

Cora Lewis

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 28, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Aretha Franklin will lie in state for public viewing in Detroit beginning Tuesday, where people lined up before dawn to see her.

Pool / Getty Images

People from as far away as Las Vegas and Miami paid their respects at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History to the legendary artist, who was raised in Detroit and got her start there singing gospel.

Pool / Getty Images

The city, where Franklin lived since childhood, is observing a week of mourning for the Queen of Soul.

Pool / Reuters

Programs bearing her picture went quickly, as valuable memorabilia.

Pool / Reuters

Pallbearers escorted Franklin's gold casket inside early Tuesday morning. A line of fans had already stretched around the block.

Mike Segar / Reuters

People wore T-shirts with Franklin's likeness, and vendors hawked commemorative trinkets, including key chains.

Mike Segar / Reuters

In her 1985 hit "Freeway of Love," Franklin sang, "We goin' ridin' on the freeway of love / In my pink Cadillac / ... With the wind and your fingers in my hair." In honor of the song, Stuart Popp parked his pink, Detroit-built Cadillac outside the museum. The streets outside her funeral will be lined with the cars on Friday in her honor.

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP / Getty Images

Followers also left flowers and tributes at Detroit's New Bethel Baptist Church, where Franklin's father was a pastor for over 30 years.

Mike Segar / Reuters

The church held a memorial service for Franklin on Monday, and a public concert will take place on Thursday. Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson, Ronald Isley, and Stevie Wonder are slated to sing at her funeral Friday, which will not be open to the public.

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP / Getty Images

Though she was born in Memphis, Franklin moved to Detroit as a girl.

Rebecca Cook / Reuters

She died there last week at 76 of pancreatic cancer.

Paul Sancya / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT