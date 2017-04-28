American Airlines Gave Workers A Raise And Wall Street Is Furious

The airline's stock fell Thursday and Friday following a contract that would pay nearly $1 billion to unionized employees over three years.

To the chagrin of investors, American Airlines agreed this week to give an 8% salary raise to pilots and a 5% increase to flight attendants two years before scheduled contract negotiations, bringing their pay to industry highs. In response, the airline's share price fell by 5.2% Thursday to $43.98 and continued to fall on Friday.

“This is frustrating. Labor is being paid first again. Shareholders get leftovers,” Citi analyst Kevin Crissey wrote in a note to clients, voicing the ill will on Wall Street.



The airline's move also caused stock declines across the industry and prompted some industry analysts to question just how sustainable major carriers' recent financial performance is. Airlines have seen profits shrink as fuel and labor costs rise. American's profits fell 67% in the first quarter.

The raises at American come after employees complained they were paid less than their counterparts at Delta and United, which Chief Executive Doug Parker acknowledged in a letter to employees Wednesday announcing the increase. American last negotiated pay with workers following its 2013 merger with US Airways, when it signed five-year contracts with flight attendants and pilots.

JP Morgan analyst Jamie Baker, who downgraded the airline from "overweight" to "neutral" Thursday, wrote in a note that investors are "sensitive to the fact that wage disparity was proving a material distraction for employees, and, based on pilot chatter, beginning to take a toll on operations that could – if not addressed – impact peak season profitability."

"But we think this latest agreement goes too far," Baker continued, adding that it "sets a worrying precedent."

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, median annual pay for a flight attendant in 2016 was $48,500, and $105,720 for pilots.