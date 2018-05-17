After Her Ex-Husband Killed Their Children, A Mother Said On Facebook Live She'd Warned Authorities

Amanda Simpson said in the video she had "made it very clear" that her ex-husband was dangerous, before the shooting.

A man shot his ex-wife, their three children, her boyfriend, and himself at a home in small-town Ponder, Texas, Wednesday morning, officials there said.

The sole survivor, Amanda Simpson, grieved via a Facebook Live video while in the hospital receiving treatment for a bullet lodged in her shoulder. In the video, she said she had warned the judge who handled her divorce about her ex-husband's abuse.

"I made it very clear to the judge that he was mentally unstable," she said. "And they didn't listen. So now, I don't have my babies."

In the video, Simpson said that her ex-husband, Justin Painter, became angry with her after a phone call on Tuesday in which she said she did not want to be in a relationship with him.

"He didn't like that," she said.

Orlando Hinojosa, spokesperson for the Denton County Sheriff's Office, confirmed Painter's identity as the shooter to BuzzFeed News Thursday.



Just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Hinojosa said, Painter walked into Simpson's house in Ponder, where she was at home with her boyfriend and three children, and opened fire.