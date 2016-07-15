BuzzFeed News

A Newspaper In Brazil Accidentally Had The Worst Ad Placement Ever

Just really, really bad timing.

By Conz Preti and Clarissa Passos

Posted on July 15, 2016, at 4:28 p.m. ET

Twitter user vmz80 was among the first to notice the extremely unfortunate placement of an ad in Friday's edition of Folha de São Paulo, one of the biggest newspapers in Brazil.

The ad, which features a large truck, reads &quot;Get Ready Brazil&quot; and is RIGHT next to a piece on the attack in Nice on Thursday night — in which a truck was driven into a crowd of people — that killed 84 people.
Folha de São Paulo / Via Twitter: @Vmz80

That's...not good.

So much NOPE.

The ad is for a mobile museum that&#x27;s touring the region, sponspored by the insurance company Bradesco.
People called the design choice "a miserable layout."

The unfortunate coincidence happened in the national edition of the newspaper. The São Paulo edition, though, had the news from Nice spread over two pages.

BuzzFeed Brasil

The online version of the newspaper was the same as São Paulo's local edition.

@uaiteve Nem tanto. Quem tirou essa foto mexeu na paginação. Ola só como é de fato:
Manoel Ventura @manoelventura_

@uaiteve Nem tanto. Quem tirou essa foto mexeu na paginação. Ola só como é de fato:

And according to AdNews the ad was removed for the second edition of Friday's newspaper.

BuzzFeed Brasil reached out to Folha about the ad. The newspaper declined to comment.

