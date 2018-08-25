YouTuber "McSkillet" And Two Others Died After He Drove The Wrong Way In His Sports Car

The popular gaming YouTuber drove his McLaren down a crowded San Diego County highway crashing into and killing a mother and her 12-year-old daughter, officials said.

An 18-year-old YouTube star known as McSkillet was confirmed Friday as the wrong-way driver who slammed his McLaren sports car into oncoming traffic, killing him and two other people, authorities said. Trevor “McSkillet” Heitmann drove his McLaren into oncoming traffic on the northbound Interstate 805 in University City north of San Diego shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday when he collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV, killing a 43-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter, according to the medical examiner's office. Their identities were not immediately released. The crash caused a chain reaction involving five other cars during the rush-hour commute and injured one other person. The charred remains of the Hyundai SUV could be seen in images from the scene after firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

Mariwan Hama told the Los Angeles Times he was heading southbound on the freeway when he approached the scene of the crash and saw two vehicles engulfed in flames before authorities had arrived. “People were running around … and someone was on the ground," he said. “They were trying to help him, he was raising his hand, and they were just surrounding him.” All three who died were pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma. Heitmann ran a popular YouTube gaming channel under the name McSkillet where he had almost 900,000 followers. He lasted posted five months ago, but in a video in December he showed off his black sports car.

He reportedly made his money selling and trading so-called skins, graphic visual designs for weapons in the online game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive that are meant to be aesthetic and don't affect game play. Although the game industry cracked down on his skins, he also made money through his gaming and corporate gaming sponsorships.

Those who had met Heitmann or followed him online reacted to his death with shock and grief on social media.

Genuinely one of the nicest guys I’ve met since starting youtube, @OG_McSkillet THIS CANT BE REAL MAN ;(

Just hearing all this shit about @OG_McSkillet and not really sure what to think. I don't have all the details so I won't comment on the specifics but Made a video with him back in the day and he was a nice kid. R.I.P.



