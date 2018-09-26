"Wizards Of Waverly Place" Actor David Henrie Was Charged For Bringing A Loaded Gun Into LAX Airport

Former Wizards of Waverly Place actor David Henrie was charged Wednesday with three counts for bringing a loaded gun into Los Angeles International Airport.

The three-count complaint is for carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport, said Frank Mateljan, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

Henrie is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 1. If convicted, he would face a maximum of one year in jail.

Henrie, who is best known for playing Justin Russo on the Disney show opposite Selena Gomez, as well as Ted Mosby’s future son, Luke, on How I Met Your Mother, was detained in September after TSA agents found the handgun in his carry-on bag during the screening process.

Henrie also did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, Los Angeles Airport Police spokesperson Rob Pedregon told BuzzFeed News. Henrie was held in custody for several hours before being released on his own recognizance.

He later tweeted an apology, saying he had unintentionally brought the gun and was embarrassed over the incident.

Henrie, who got married in April, posted on his Instagram this week that his wife is pregnant and expecting a baby girl.

His representatives did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

