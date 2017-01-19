This Video Of A Dog Being Forced Into Water For "A Dog's Purpose" Has Prompted An Investigation

The group responsible for ensuring the safety of animals on set told BuzzFeed News they have suspended the safety monitor assigned to the film.

The group responsible for ensuring animal safety on movie sets has suspended a staff monitor after video emerged Wednesday of a German shepherd being forced into churning water for the upcoming film A Dog's Purpose.



The footage, which was reportedly filmed in a pool outside Winnipeg, Canada, in November 2015, was published by TMZ on Wednesday and shows the dog struggling to avoid going into the water.



"Don’t worry, it’s warm water at least," a man can be heard saying on the video. "He ain't gonna calm down 'till he goes in the water. Just gotta throw him in.

"He wants to get away, just throw him in."

Moments after the German shepherd — for a scene in which it jumps in to save a kidnapped girl from drowning — is in the water, it appears to go under, prompting someone to yell "Cut it! Cut it!" as handlers rush in to retrieve the dog.

The American Humane Association (AHA), which enforces safety guidelines for animals during filming, told BuzzFeed News in a statement that it was "disturbed and concerned" by the footage.

"When the dog showed signs of resistance to jumping in the water, the scene should have been stopped," the AHA said. "We are placing the safety representative who was on the set on administrative leave immediately and are bringing in an independent third party to conduct an investigation into this matter."