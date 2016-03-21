Major Travel And Hotel Companies Approved To Open In Cuba

U.S. Treasury grants permission for American companies to jump into the island's hospitality business and allows Airbnb to accept non-U.S. guests.

A handful of hospitality and travel companies, including Airbnb, Starwood Hotels, Marriott International and Carnival cruises, have been approved the U.S. to operate in Cuba — a move that came on the cusp of President Obama's historic visit to the island nation.

The slate of hospitality companies first announced their approval from the U.S. Treasury on Sunday, and then on Monday, Carnival announced that it will be the first cruise line to be granted U.S. approval for round-trip travel to multiple destinations in Cuba.

Longtime Havana icon, Hotel Inglaterra, will join Starwood's luxury collection and Hotel Quinta Avenida will be converted into a Four Points by Sheraton, which is a Starwood's hotel for business visitors and small conventions. Both hotels will undergo renovations before raising their new brand flags later in 2016. Starwood also announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent to convert the famed Hotel Santa Isabel into a member of its luxury collection.

Beginning this April, Airbnb will be able to host travelers to Cuba from anywhere in the world. The home-sharing company has already been doing business for the past year on the island but was only allowed to accept licensed U.S. visitors.