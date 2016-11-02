Trump's Rape Accuser Backs Out Of Public Appearance Citing Death Threats

The woman who accuses Donald Trump of raping her at a party when she was 13 has so far remained anonymous. Trump has vehemently denied the allegations.

LOS ANGELES — A woman who alleges Donald Trump raped her at a New York party when she was 13 declined to come forward publicly for the first time at a news conference Wednesday, citing death threats she has received since filing her lawsuit.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit in June claiming Trump raped her in 1994 at a party thrown by Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 of soliciting an underage girl for sex. But she did so under a pseudonym and has remained anonymous.

That was supposed to change Wednesday at a news conference organized by attorney Lisa Bloom, daughter of Gloria Allred, outside Los Angeles. But with reporters packed inside a room, Bloom said her client decided to reschedule because she feared for her safety.

"Jane Doe has received numerous threats today, as have all the Trump accusers that I have represented," Bloom told reporters. "She is living in fear. She has decided that she is too afraid to show her face. She has been here all day, ready to do it, but unfortunately, she’s in terrible fear."