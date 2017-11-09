Terry Crews Identifies Top Hollywood Agent As Alleged Groper The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star on Wednesday identified the man he says groped him at an event last year. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Actor and former football player Terry Crews on Wednesday for the first time publicly named the man he says sexually assaulted him at an event in Hollywood. Appearing on ABC's Good Morning America, Crews confirmed previous news reports that the his alleged assaulter was high-powered talent agent Adam Venit. "Back in February 2016, I was assaulted by Adam Venit, who is head of the motion picture department at William Morris Endeavor, one of the biggest agencies in the world, period," Crews said. "He's connected to probably everyone I know in the business...I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever." Los Angeles police last week said they have opened an investigation into the allegation after the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star filed a report. The LAPD would not elaborate on the specific allegations Crews outlined in his police report, citing privacy laws regarding sexual assault cases. But on Oct. 10, Crews said in a series of tweets that he was at an event last year with his wife when a Hollywood executive groped him.

My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. (2/cont.)

"He comes over to me, I stick my hand out, and he literally takes his hand and puts it and squeezes my genitals," Crews said on GMA. "I jump back like, 'Hey, hey.'" "And he's still licking his tongue out and all this stuff, and I go, 'Dude, what are you doing? What are you doing?' And then he comes back again. He just won't stop." Variety and Deadline had previously reported Venit as the alleged groper. He has worked with stars like Emma Stone, Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler, and director Brett Ratner — who also faces sexual misconduct allegations — has since been on leave while the agency probes Crews’ allegation of sexual assault, Variety reported. Crews has since parted ways with WME, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charley Gallay Adam Venit speaks at an event in 2016.

Representatives for WME and Venit did not respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment, nor did a spokeswoman for Crews.

Filing a report with the LAPD could lead to criminal charges because the alleged groping happened within California's statute of limitations. In his story on Twitter, Crews described his initial shock to the alleged groping, and why he decided to stay quiet about it. “I was going to kick his ass right then — but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear," Crews tweeted. "'240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho' would have been the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn't have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL." Since the sexual misconduct scandal surrounding now-disgraced Harvey Weinstein broke in October, more sexual assault allegations have been made against Hollywood’s elite, including actors Kevin Spacey and Ed Westwick and filmmaker James Toback.