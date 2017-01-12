Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian West Armed Robbery In Paris

The reality TV star was robbed of $10 million in jewelry, including her engagement ring, while held at gunpoint during a heist in October during Paris Fashion Week.

Six additional individuals were indicted Friday in connection with the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in October during Paris Fashion Week including one for possession of a Kalashnikov submachine gun. Four individuals had been indicted for their participation in the crime on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office told BuzzFeed News.

Paris police released only the first names and ages of the six - Aomar A, 60; Pierre B, 72; Didier D, 61; François D, 54; A Harminy, 29; and Christiane G., 70. Charges against the individuals ranged from kidnapping, conspiracy, identity theft, possession of false documents, and possession of ammunition.

"The six indictments occurred after remarkable work by the Banditry Brigade," Prosecutor's office spokeswoman Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre told BuzzFeed. The Brigade is an elite unit of the Paris police.

The arrests and indictments are the culmination of a three-month-long investigation after Kardashian West was tied up and left in the bathroom of her rented luxury apartment at the No Name Hotel on Oct. 3 as masked robbers stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

More than a dozen people were arrested in raids in Paris and other French regions earlier this month.