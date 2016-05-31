"Shield" Actor Michael Jace Sentenced To 40 Years To Life For Killing His Wife

Michael Jace fatally shot his wife in front of the couple's two young sons in 2014.

Actor Michael Jace, who played a police officer on the hit TV show The Shield, was sentenced Friday to 40 years to life for shooting his wife to death in front of their two kids in 2014.

Jace, 53, was sentenced in Los Angeles after a jury, which deliberated for about two hours, convicted him last week of second-degree murder in the death of April Jace.

According to the Associated Press, Michael Jace was tearful as he address the court, noting that it was important for family to know he was not convicted of first-degree murder. However, he added, that did not excuse his actions on that night.

"There is absolutely no justification for my actions on that night," he told his wife's family in court. "I am profoundly sorry for the pain that I've caused everyone."

During the weeklong trial, his defense attorney argued that his wife's death should be considered involuntarily manslaughter because it was committed in the heat of passion.