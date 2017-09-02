Serena Williams Gives Birth To Baby Girl
The tennis Grand Slam champion and fiancé Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl on Friday.
While her sister Venus battled it out on the courts of the US Open, Serena Williams went into labor and gave birth a short time later to a baby girl on Friday. The baby is a first for Serena and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
Serena's rep did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the news, announced by the US Open, leaked out and the tennis community flooded Twitter with well wishes. According to the tennis organization, the women's singles champion delivered a 6-pound, 13-ounce daughter at about noon.
Billy Jean King, Rafa Nadal, and Bethanie MattekSands were just a few of the tennis players who took to social media to congratulate Serena. Other celebrities, such as Ciara and Wendy Williams, also posted their congrats on Insta. Even Beyonce got in on the action.
Venus Williams, meanwhile, was making news of her own at the US Open. One of her outside serves accidentally bounces up to hit a ball boy in the groin. She went on to win the match 6-3, 6-4, and moving to the next round in the tournament.
