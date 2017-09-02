BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Serena Williams Gives Birth To Baby Girl

news

Serena Williams Gives Birth To Baby Girl

The tennis Grand Slam champion and fiancé Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed a baby girl on Friday.

By Claudia Rosenbaum

Headshot of Claudia Rosenbaum

Claudia Rosenbaum

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 1, 2017, at 9:29 p.m. ET

Jackson Lee / FilmMagic

While her sister Venus battled it out on the courts of the US Open, Serena Williams went into labor and gave birth a short time later to a baby girl on Friday. The baby is a first for Serena and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena's rep did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the news, announced by the US Open, leaked out and the tennis community flooded Twitter with well wishes. According to the tennis organization, the women's singles champion delivered a 6-pound, 13-ounce daughter at about noon.

Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl! Sending you ❤️ from your friends &amp; family at t… https://t.co/OYN7kX6OcH
US Open Tennis @usopen

Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl! Sending you ❤️ from your friends &amp; family at t… https://t.co/OYN7kX6OcH

Reply Retweet Favorite

Billy Jean King, Rafa Nadal, and Bethanie MattekSands were just a few of the tennis players who took to social media to congratulate Serena. Other celebrities, such as Ciara and Wendy Williams, also posted their congrats on Insta. Even Beyonce got in on the action.

ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @beyonce

Venus Williams, meanwhile, was making news of her own at the US Open. One of her outside serves accidentally bounces up to hit a ball boy in the groin. She went on to win the match 6-3, 6-4, and moving to the next round in the tournament.

Serena Williams Reveals How Pregnancy Has Affected Her Feminism

buzzfeed.com

Serena Williams Sent Her Fiancé Out For A Late-Night Pregnancy Craving And It's Just So Pure

buzzfeed.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT