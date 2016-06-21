Selma Blair Taken To Hospital By Ambulance After Outburst On Flight

The Cruel Intentions star reportedly received medical treatment after her flight landed Monday in Los Angeles.

Actress Selma Blair was reportedly taken to a hospital by ambulance Monday after having an outburst during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs spokesperson Kris Grogan told BuzzFeed News their office was notified of a sick passenger arriving on a Delta flight at Los Angeles International Airport from Cancun. Customs officers met the plane at the terminal and transferred the woman to an ambulance, which took her to a hospital for medical treatment. Grogan would not release the name of the passenger transported.



But according to People and TMZ, that woman was Blair.

The Cruel Intentions star's rep declined to comment and Delta Air Lines did not respond to a request for comment.



Four days earlier, Blair posted a photo on Instagram with her 4-year-old son, Arthur, while on a flight for Father's Day weekend.