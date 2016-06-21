Selma Blair Said She's "Very Sorry" For Mixing Medication With Alcohol On Delta Flight
Selma Blair told Vanity Fair on Tuesday that she is "filled with shame" over her behavior on a Delta flight, saying she mixed medication with alcohol.
Selma Blair apologized for an outburst on a Delta flight Monday, saying she mixed alcohol with medication, which caused her to black out and "do things that I deeply regret."
After landing at Los Angeles International Airport, the actress was transported by ambulance to a local hospital
In a statement to Vanity Fair, the Cruel Intentions star said she was a "flawed human being who makes mistakes," and was "filled with shame" over the incident.
I made a big mistake yesterday.
After a lovely trip with my son and his dad, I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret.
My son was with his dad asleep with his headphones on, so there is that saving grace.
I take this very seriously, and I apologize to all of the passengers and crew that I disturbed and am thankful to all of the people who helped me in the aftermath.
I am a flawed human being who makes mistakes and am filled with shame over this incident. I am truly very sorry.”
Blair was flying back from Cancun with her son, Arthur, and his father, Jason Bleick, after a family vacation at the Hard Rock Hotel Rivera Maya. During her stay, Blair seemed relaxed, healthy, and perfectly normal, a source told BuzzFeed News.
A representative for Blair did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
-
Claudia Rosenbaum is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Rosenbaum at claudia.rosenbaum@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.