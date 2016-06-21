Selma Blair Said She's "Very Sorry" For Mixing Medication With Alcohol On Delta Flight

Selma Blair told Vanity Fair on Tuesday that she is "filled with shame" over her behavior on a Delta flight, saying she mixed medication with alcohol.

Selma Blair apologized for an outburst on a Delta flight Monday, saying she mixed alcohol with medication, which caused her to black out and "do things that I deeply regret."

After landing at Los Angeles International Airport, the actress was transported by ambulance to a local hospital

In a statement to Vanity Fair, the Cruel Intentions star said she was a "flawed human being who makes mistakes," and was "filled with shame" over the incident.