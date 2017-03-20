Judge Denies Roman Polanski's Bid To End Child Rape Case

The Oscar-winning director, who fled the US after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977, had asked a judge in Los Angeles to rule out any more jail time if he returns.

A Los Angeles judge on Monday denied Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski's request to end his child rape case while he lives outside the US.

Polanski had sought assurances that he wouldn't face additional jail time if he returns to the US for his 1977 child sex case involving a 13-year-old girl.

The director had picked up the junior high student and brought her to Jack Nicholson's house for a photo shoot, during which he gave the girl champagne and powerful sedative before he forced her to have sex with him, she testified.



Polanski, who agreed to plead guilty to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, fled to Europe, where he holds citizenship and has remained ever since, fighting off extradition requests from the US.

Polanski had originally been indicted on six felony counts until agreeing to plead guilty.

He was ordered to undergo a 90-day evaluation, but was released after 42 days when officials recommended that he no longer be incarcerated. Then, after public uproar ensued, the judge in the case said he planned to send the Rosemary's Baby director back to jail.