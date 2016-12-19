Rob Kardashian Says He Will Seek Help For His "Flaws/Issues"

After heated social media posts over the weekend with Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian on Monday apologized for his behavior on Instagram.

Kardashian also wrote on Instagram that he was in a "bad emotional place" at the time, adding that he embarrassed himself and his family:

After publicly feuding with his fiancee, Blac Chyna, on social media over the weekend, Rob Kardashian on Monday apologized for his behavior and announced he is seeking help for his "flaws/issues."

Over the weekend, Kardashian posted a video of his empty home, accusing Chyna of not only taking their baby, Dream, but everything in the nursery and all the food in the house. Kardashian posted and then deleted that he was "heartbroken."

Chyna responded by telling him to "stop it" and then appeared to erase all of Kardashian's photos from her Instagram account.

Reps for Kardashian and Chyna have not responded yet to BuzzFeed News' requests for comment.

The couple's relationship was tracked an the E! reality show Rob & Chyna that aired this fall.