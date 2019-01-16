Rihanna is suing her father over the use of the "Fenty" name, claiming he's trying to capitalize on her success to score multimillion-dollar deals on his own.

The pop star turned makeup product guru filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against her father, Ronald Fenty, alleging he and his business partner "fraudulently misrepresented" that their company, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with her and have "used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties."

Rihanna said the Fenty mark has been associated with her since 2012 and has multiple trademarks, including her widely popular Fenty beauty line, registered with the US patent office. However, Rihanna said her father and business partner Moses Joktan Perkins started Fenty Entertainment in 2017, describing it as an entertainment service business. In October, the company even sent out an incorrect press release that said Fenty had started the company with his daughter, according to the lawsuit.

Rihanna alleges she later learned that the company tried to negotiate exclusive deals for her, without her knowledge. They allegedly included performing 15 shows in Latin America for $15 million and two 15-minute sets at various arenas for $400,000.

According to the lawsuit, Fenty Entertainment also tried to register her trademark Fenty with the patent office to use in connection with resort boutique hotels.

Rihanna is asking a judge to issue an immediate injunction to stop her father and Perkins from engaging in the alleged deals.

A representative for Fenty Entertainment could not immediately be reached.