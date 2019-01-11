On Instagram, Buku Abi said her silence over the years was a coping mechanism because she was suffering as a victim herself.

R. Kelly's daughter posted a lengthy Instagram story speaking out against her father and the sexual assault allegations he faces, calling him a "monster" and alleging that she too is a victim. Buku Abi, who was previously known as Joann Kelly, said Thursday she was speaking out to make it clear that her long-standing silence on her estranged father should not be interpreted as her condoning his alleged behavior. She also alleged that she is a victim herself. Kelly is currently under investigation in Georgia following BuzzFeed News' own investigation into allegations that the singer maintained a "sex cult" and widespread outrage after the airing of the recent Lifetime documentary series that detailed sexual abuse allegations against the R&B singer. Illinois officials also made a public plea for anyone with information to come forward. Kelly, who was acquitted on child pornography charges in 2008, has also been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with underage girls.

Scott Olson / Getty Images Demonstrators gather near the Chicago studio of singer R. Kelly on Jan. 9 to call for a boycott of his music amid allegations of sexual abuse against young girls.

“The same monster you are all confronting me about is my father,” Abi wrote in her Instagram story. “I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house. My choice to not speak on him and what he does is for my peace of mind. My emotional state. And for my healing.” Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday, but in an interview with CBS News, he refuted allegations the R&B singer was abusing and controlling women. "It's a bunch of disgruntled people looking for their 15 minutes of TMZ fame," he said while referring to the #MeToo movement. "I believe that all of these women did exactly what they wanted to do. Because now there's some hashtag, that's not going to change."

Abi said it was a very difficult decision to come forward as she isn’t comfortable airing her personal feelings on social media. “Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt,” she added.

Buka Abi / Instagram