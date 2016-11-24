BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Aretha Franklin Can Sing The National Anthem For As Long As She Damn Well Wants

news

Aretha Franklin Can Sing The National Anthem For As Long As She Damn Well Wants

The Queen of Soul sang what some dubbed the longest national anthem ever and the Twitterverse had some thoughts.

By Claudia Rosenbaum

Headshot of Claudia Rosenbaum

Claudia Rosenbaum

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 24, 2016, at 5:31 p.m. ET

Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Aretha Franklin's rendition of the national anthem prior to the start of the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings game divided the Twitterverse on Thanksgiving.

For some it was a drawn-out version that left even the football players with their hands over their hearts looking weary, but for others it was just Aretha being the ultimate Queen of Soul.

Franklin wore a fur coat and a Detroit Lions pom-pom hat while playing the piano and belting out "The Star-Spangled Banner" to the packed stadium.

The reaction to the five-minute version was swift.

Bad news: Football is cancelled Good news: 13-hour Aretha Franklin concert. Leave it on through dinner. Everybody will love it.
The Ringer @ringer

Bad news: Football is cancelled Good news: 13-hour Aretha Franklin concert. Leave it on through dinner. Everybody will love it.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I cooked my whole turkey, ate and did the dishes during Aretha Franklin's National Anthem performance.
B. Miller @BlaiseInKC

I cooked my whole turkey, ate and did the dishes during Aretha Franklin's National Anthem performance.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I call Aretha Franklin the Abe Lincoln of singing the National Anthem cuz she started four score and seven years ago.
Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

I call Aretha Franklin the Abe Lincoln of singing the National Anthem cuz she started four score and seven years ago.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Is Aretha still singing? 🦃🇺🇸🏈
Steven Talbert @swtalby

Is Aretha still singing? 🦃🇺🇸🏈

Reply Retweet Favorite
Detroit vs Minnesota time of possession stats Lions: 3 minutes Vikings: 0 minutes Aretha Franklin: 8 minutes
Kevin Jost @kjoster19

Detroit vs Minnesota time of possession stats Lions: 3 minutes Vikings: 0 minutes Aretha Franklin: 8 minutes

Reply Retweet Favorite

But Franklin's die-hard fans were quick to come to her defense.

ADVERTISEMENT
Aretha Franklin is pretty far up at the top of the list of folks who can take however long they want with the national anthem.
Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN

Aretha Franklin is pretty far up at the top of the list of folks who can take however long they want with the national anthem.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm gonna tell all your grandchildren about the time you complained about seeing Aretha Franklin instead of the Detroit Lions
Pablo S. Torre @PabloTorre

I'm gonna tell all your grandchildren about the time you complained about seeing Aretha Franklin instead of the Detroit Lions

Reply Retweet Favorite
Aretha Franklin can sang. https://t.co/HMbRe4tpue
deray mckesson @deray

Aretha Franklin can sang. https://t.co/HMbRe4tpue

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Missy Elliot stepped into the fray.

Aretha Franklin is A LIVING LEGEND who has been A inspiration 2 many artist🙋🏾RESPECT! &amp; yes come through With the Gospel chords🙌🏾 ayyye👏🏾
Missy Elliott @MissyElliott

Aretha Franklin is A LIVING LEGEND who has been A inspiration 2 many artist🙋🏾RESPECT! &amp; yes come through With the Gospel chords🙌🏾 ayyye👏🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite

R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT