Prince's Sister Denies Reports Of Family Feud Over Estate

Tyka Nelson on Friday said there is no family dispute over the music legend's estate, and promised to hold a public memorial in August.

No one in my family has has fought about anything, and least of all me...but I must admit I think it's funny that I'm the one they say "Stormed out..."or that "We are at war" Me? Us? Really? Where was I when that happened?

Nelson appeared to be referring to a TMZ story about a money fight looming for Prince's family, a report that was then picked up by multiple outlets.

Nelson said it was unfortunate that she even had to address this issue, but wanted to clear the air.

Prince was pronounced dead April 21 at the age of 57 after he was found unresponsive in an elevator and first responders couldn’t revive him.

