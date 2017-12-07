Death Of Porn Star August Ames, Who Sparked A Major Backlash On Twitter, Is Ruled A Suicide August Ames, who has more than 270 adult film credits to her name, experienced intense criticism just days before her death after saying she would not work with men who had also done gay porn. Twitter

Ethan Miller / Getty Images August Ames and her husband, adult film producer Kevin Moore, attend the 2016 Adult Video News Awards.

Canadian porn star August Ames was found dead Tuesday in California after hanging herself, authorities said. She was 23. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday confirmed the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging after notifying family members.

The death of Ames, whose real name was Mercedes Grabowski, occurred just days after she experienced intense criticism on Twitter for saying she refused to work with men who had also appeared in gay pornography, who she labeled as “crossover” performers.

whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow for @EroticaXNews , you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay… https://t.co/9uLUwJoAL4

After posting her statements on Twitter, Ames was hit with a barrage of comments accusing her of anti-gay prejudice. She defended herself, pointing out that she liked women, and said she was merely making a decision about who she has sex with, noting it is "my body, my choice."

She posted her last tweet the next day, saying only "fuck y'all." Ames' husband, Kevin Moore, told AVN that his wife “was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me.” He also asked for privacy. Ames amassed more than 270 film credits since she started performing in 2013, and was a nominee for Female Performer of the Year at the upcoming 2018 AVN Awards in January. Upon learning of her death, adult entertainers took to social media to express their shock and sorrow.

Can’t believe the sad news. Gone way to soon 😔 RIP @AugustAmesxxx

Fellow performer Kissa Sins tweeted: "You were always there for me when I was feeling sad or sensitive and I’ll always love you. I’m sorry I didn’t do more to help. RIP Auggie."

@AugustAmesxxx was an extended member of the Evil Angel family and she will be sorely missed. You couldn't find a k… https://t.co/emQZgZs6hw



