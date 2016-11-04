Playboy Playmate Charged Over Body-Shaming Incident

Playmate Dani Mathers was criminally charged with secretly photographing a 70-year-old woman in the shower at the gym and posting it to Snapchat.

Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers was criminally charged Friday with secretly photographing a 70-year-old woman while she was in the shower at a Los Angeles health club and posting the photo to Snapchat.

Mathers, 29, was charged with one count of invasion of privacy. If convicted she could face six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.



In July, Mathers using her her cell phone took a nude picture of a woman in the shower/locker area of a local LA Fitness health club and posted it with the caption, "If I can't unsee this then you can't either" along with a photo of herself holding her hand over her mouth. Mathers then posted the photo to her Snapchat. After the post went viral, Mathers tweeted that she was sorry and needed to take some time to reflect on why she did such a horrible thing.



"Body-shaming is humiliating, with often painful, long-term consequences,” said Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feur in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “It mocks and stigmatizes its victims, tearing down self-respect and perpetuating the harmful idea that our unique physical appearances should be compared to airbrushed notions of 'perfect.' What really matters is our character and humanity. While body-shaming, in itself, is not a crime, there are circumstances in which invading one's privacy to accomplish it can be. And we shouldn’t tolerate that."



Mathers’ arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 28.

